Rainy Day Bass Fishing

Dayton Blair takes us bass fishing on Percy. When it starts to rain, the fish start biting.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dayton loves fishing in the sun or in the rain. On this episode, he touches on the right combo of a low pressure system and rain water activity causing the fish to bite. Then Casey Neighbours gets his first doe this season. Joy McNaughten shows us a venison meatloaf and brings her key lime pie.

