NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dayton loves fishing in the sun or in the rain. On this episode, he touches on the right combo of a low pressure system and rain water activity causing the fish to bite. Then Casey Neighbours gets his first doe this season. Joy McNaughten shows us a venison meatloaf and brings her key lime pie.
Rainy Day Bass Fishing
Dayton Blair takes us bass fishing on Percy. When it starts to rain, the fish start biting.
