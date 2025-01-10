NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week on Southern Woods and Waters Brandon and Dayton are joined by Rick Hunter of Volunteer Boats and John Hopkins from Fate Sanders Marina to talk about catching big bass as they return to Angler's Inn.
Return to Angler's Inn for Big Bass
Rick Hunter - Volunteer Boats, John Hopkins - Fate Sanders Marina
