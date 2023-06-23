Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Shellcrackers

Dayton and Mike Adams share tips on Shellcracker Fishing, and more on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Brandon invites Terry Peoples and Mike Adams to this edition of Southern Woods and Waters to talk shellcracker fishing.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:49:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton are joined by Terry Peoples and Mike Adams to give viewers fishing tips - as well as a recent shellcracker fishing trip - on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!