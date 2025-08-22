NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton invite Brian Crowder and Rick Perry from New Vision Sportsman Ministry on this week's episode. They teach gun and hunting safety in a Christ-centered class. Crowder and Perry also talk about other programs their organization offers and shows videos of the class for youth with classroom and outdoor demonstrations along with target practice, always keeping safety in mind.
Should Hunter Education Classes Be Required?
The SWW team discuss options for Gun and Hunting Safety classes and highlight New Vision Sportsman Ministry.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.