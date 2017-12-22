Southern Woods and Waters Christmas Special 2017

4:04 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Southern Woods and Waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Southern Woods and Waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Southern Woods and Waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Southern Woods and Waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Southern Woods and Waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Southern Woods and waters and all their sponsors celebrate Christmas together, as they reflect on 2017.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video