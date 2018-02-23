Southern Woods & Waters: Fishing for Blue Tournament for Officer Eric Mumaw

11:54 AM, Feb 23, 2018

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Ryan Martin and Kevin Hooper from Caney Fork Outdoors join us to talk about the Fishing tournament they are sponsoring in honor of fallen officer Eric Mumaw.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video