Surprise Turkey Behavior

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set as they tell tips and recount hunts of this spring turkey hunting season. On his April hunt, Brandon uses all the tricks to bring in the bird, but the big boy dipped into the tall grass and popped up past his initial line of sight. Quick reflexes and a dead on shot saves the hunt. Casey puts together a compilation of hunts ending with taking a Marine Veteran out to get his gobbler. Anthony Landreth gives us the Harvest Report, Chad West drops another good message and Joy McNaughten whips up some wild turkey enchiladas. So delicious!