Take a Kid Fishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Brandon Dowdy invite SWW Contributor Danny McCloud, Chad West and Brad Cox from State Line Youth Outdoorsman Club on set to talk about the various kid's fishing tournaments around the area. Anthony Landreth has hunting and boating education classes in June in Tennessee. Chad West gives a good message about mentoring youth especially with life with the Lord live on set and Joy McNaughten has a great deer recipe for your 4th of July party.