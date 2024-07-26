NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tracy Taylor and Jackson Parris join the program to share insights and achievements from Taylor's Archery training programs.
Taylor's Archery Training Programs
Tracy Taylor and Jackson Parris are our guests.
Posted at
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tracy Taylor and Jackson Parris join the program to share insights and achievements from Taylor's Archery training programs.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.