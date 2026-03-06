Thailand with Terry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton are excited to welcome back world traveler and SWW contributor Terry Peoples, fresh from an epic adventure halfway around the globe. Terry takes us to Thailand, where he set out to hook a monster catfish — but along the way in Koh Samui, conversations with fishermen from the UK and across Asia revealed their real prize catch: the giant carp.

You’ll see why in Terry’s jaw-dropping video as he reels in a couple of 50 and 100-pound carp before the real showdown — battling a massive 198-pound Mekong Catfish. His reaction? Pure thrill… followed by total exhaustion!

Back in the studio, the guys dive into crappie season talk, share a reminder and cautionary tale from Anthony Landreth about boating under the influence (BUI). He also gives an update on hunting opportunities. We also showcase awesome viewer photos of their own big catches.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.