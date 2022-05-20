WTVF-NASHVILLE —Brandon Dowdy is joined by Dayton Blair and Jay Fish of The King of Bucks Collection to discuss their buck collection, life jacket safety, and the upcoming TN Outdoor Rendezvous on this episode Southern Woods and Waters.
The King of Bucks Collection
Jay Fish joins Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:14:02-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.