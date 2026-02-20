The Return to Mexico

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Stites joins the guys on set to tell us about the Frostbite Tournament. Rick Hunter and Dayton Blair show us their video from Mexico. They return to the same area every year to cast their line and pull in bass after bass. Dayton says there's a fish on the end of every cast they make. Anthony Landreth has hunting information about various hunts in the area including a night coyote and bobcat hunt. Chad West has a message about how God is not Beyond Your Reach. And open phones to answer your hunting and fishing questions.