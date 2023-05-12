Watch Now
The Turkey Hunt Continues

In-studio guests offer additional tips to help with turkey hunting during late spring on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Casey Neighbours and Parker Vantrease join us for this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parker Vantrease and Casey Neighbours join us for this edition of Southern Woods and Waters to share tips on turkey hunting this time of year.

