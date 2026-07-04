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The Ultimate Noodle for Catfishing

During the hot summer days, fish behavior changes. Brandon and son Neyland go catfishing with Paul Neighbours using the Ultimate Noodle.
Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair talk about summer fishing and go out with Paul Neighbours to catch catfish with the Ultimate Noodle.
SSouthern Woods and Waters - 070326 The Ultimate Noodle for Catfishing
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair talk about fish behavior during hot summer days. Then Brandon and his son Neyland join Paul Neighbours for a catfishing trip using the Ultimate Noodle. It's a spring loaded pool noodle float that is spring loaded so when a fish bites, it simulated when you set the hook on a rod. See how they did on Old Hickory and tips and tricks to get the fish to bite.

Chad West has a message of backing up the big talk and Joy McNaughten brings her daughter Monica Shoemaker showing off a delicious strawberry and blueberry trifle and quick easy dessert bites for your next party.

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