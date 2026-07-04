The Ultimate Noodle for Catfishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair talk about fish behavior during hot summer days. Then Brandon and his son Neyland join Paul Neighbours for a catfishing trip using the Ultimate Noodle. It's a spring loaded pool noodle float that is spring loaded so when a fish bites, it simulated when you set the hook on a rod. See how they did on Old Hickory and tips and tricks to get the fish to bite.

Chad West has a message of backing up the big talk and Joy McNaughten brings her daughter Monica Shoemaker showing off a delicious strawberry and blueberry trifle and quick easy dessert bites for your next party.