Too Windy...You Can Bank on It

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it gets too windy to take the boat out to fish, how do you get those crappie to bite close to the shore? Brandon Dowdy gives tips on how to lure those fish in. In the studio, Dayton Blair and Mike Adams join the conversation with guest Chad West with State Line Bait Company. Chad and crew talk about their experience using Chad's baits that make the fish go wild. Chad also gives out a special discount code to SWW fans for his website: statelinebaitcompany.com. The code is something Dayton says at the end of every show..."get the net". So just enter get the net at checkout to see your special SWW discount.

