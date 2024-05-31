NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We travel to Muscle Schoals, AL to take a look at the importance of trapping beavers and why it benefits the ecosystem.
Trapping Beavers with Eli & Darby
Eli Holden and Darby Gooch are our guests.
Posted at 7:27 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 08:27:36-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We travel to Muscle Schoals, AL to take a look at the importance of trapping beavers and why it benefits the ecosystem.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.