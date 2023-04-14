Watch Now
Trash in Percy Priest Lake

Why do we have trash in Percy Priest Lake and what measures are the TWRA and the people of Tennessee taking to help stop it?
Mark Vance from the TWRA warns viewers about the importance of keeping our lakes and natural areas clean and free of trash.
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Mark Vance from the TWRA informs viewers about the importance of keeping lakes and rivers clean to preserve Tennessee's biodiverse ecosystem.

