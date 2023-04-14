WTVF-NASHVILLE — Mark Vance from the TWRA informs viewers about the importance of keeping lakes and rivers clean to preserve Tennessee's biodiverse ecosystem.
Trash in Percy Priest Lake
Why do we have trash in Percy Priest Lake and what measures are the TWRA and the people of Tennessee taking to help stop it?
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:37:40-04
