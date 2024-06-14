Watch Now
Trout Fishing on Caney Fork River

Brandon and Dayton share fishing tips and how to stay safe in extreme heat.
Brandon shows us a recent trip to the Caney Fork fishing for trout.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jun 14, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Dayton, and Neyland show us a trout fishing expedition on the Caney Fork River, and best tips to catch your own.

