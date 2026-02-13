Turkey Calling and Preparing for Turkey Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton as they talk about the upcoming turkey season and give a few tips to draw in the Toms. Casey put together 2 videos. The first is about scouting turkeys now and hearing the difference of calls. The second video shows Casey's late Papa's turkey hunting vest and what he thought should be packed in the pockets. Anthony Landreth has information about deer targeting removal and analysis in the various TN counties to determine herd health through TWRA and National Parks Service. Chad West has a message about strength in numbers with friendship and assembling together to worship. Joy McNaughten shows how a little money and some effort will put a smile on your Valentine's face with chocolate covered strawberries.