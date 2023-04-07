WTVF-NASHVILLE — Mike Adams joins us on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters and shows us his fishing adventures as well as his recipe for venison sausage.
Turkey Season and Venison Sausage
We have recipes and hunting and fishing tips here for you on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 06, 2023
2023-04-06
