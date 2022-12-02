WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brandon, Dayton, along with Anthony and Courtney highlight their weekends hunting and killing bucks and fishing bait.
Two Weekends, Two Bucks
Brandon and guests talk about their weekends hunting bucks.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 09:56:05-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brandon, Dayton, along with Anthony and Courtney highlight their weekends hunting and killing bucks and fishing bait.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.