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Veterans Fishing Day

Mike Adams joins the gang at The TN State Veterans Home on a catfishing trip set up by local outdoorsmen Trent Johnson and Johnny Hamilton. Watching these heroes smiling and laughing ...priceless.
Hosts Mike Adams and Joy Mcnaughten invite Local Outdoorsmen Trent Johnson and Johnny Hamilton on the show.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Adams and Joy McNaughten invite Local Outdoorsmen Trent Johnson and Johnny Hamilton to talk about managing your private ponds and the importance of volunteering with veterans organizations. Mike joins Trent and Johnny as they take veterans from the Tennessee State Veterans Home catfishing. Watching these heroes smiling and laughing ...priceless.

Anthony Landreth has information about the Land Between the Lakes wild hog control program. Chad West ask us to support and lift each other instead of tearing each other down. And Joy McNaughten brings some caramel and chocolate covered popcorn that is pretty addicting.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.