NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you get a 3-5 year old buck to come out of hiding during hunting season? You give him something irresistible. Sportsman Parrish Elliott from CBS Custom Calls is known for his handcrafted turkey calls, but he has a product called Magic Scrape that he says will bring that buck in with a few sprays.

Brandon shows us his youth hunting weekend with his son Neyland, friends and Casey Neighbours.

Anthony Landreth has the harvest numbers, Chad West's message is about staying on the narrow path and Joy McNaughten brings a Hot Boursin Cheese Crab Dip. So good with pita chips. It will bring your appetizer game up several notches- it's that good!

For Magic Scrape or Custom Turkey calls: CBScalls.com