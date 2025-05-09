What's it like to Bring in Six 8 lb. Bass in a Row?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, the guys are back in Mexico on day 3 of their El Salto Lake trip. Experience the Angler's Inn magic as Dayton Blair and Rick Hunter pull in giant bass after giant bass using the perfect artificial bait. The guys go out in the morning and in the afternoon. Each trip out was a different technique and the fish were on! Imagine fighting six-8 pound bass in a row. Better not miss your upper body workout before you go there. Plus Billy Shrum talks about the Fishing for a Cure event May 24th on Old Hickory Lake.