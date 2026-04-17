NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend. Two videos one from West Tennessee and one from Middle Tennessee. Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set to talk about how they coach the kids during the weekend to help them bag their gobbler. Anthony Landreth has the harvest report and Joy brings a tasty appetizer- bacon wrapped water chestnuts.
Youth Turkey Hunts in Tennessee
During Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend, the guys take kids out to their blinds to bag a gobbler. Casey Neighbours and Brandon's son Neyland team up. How did they do?
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