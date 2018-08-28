0-3 Preseason. What is going on with the Titans? p5
After posting a 0-3 record this past weekend, Steve talks concerns fans might have about the Titans's upcoming season.
Should Metro Police have Community Oversight?
How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union…
Inside Politics: Presidential Politics
It certainly has been an eventful week in the world of politics. Front and center has been the Mueller investigation, with guilty charges and…
Southern Woods and Waters: Pre-Season Prepping
It's pre-season preparation time! Hugh and Brandon discuss the current deer patterns with the states inaugural velvet deer hunt…
Ask the Attorney: August 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm in Clarksville returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.
Should we change our Bail System?
Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified…
Athlete Spotlight: Michael Chandler, MMA Fighter
On tonight's edition of "Athlete Spotlight", 2-time Former Bellator Lightweight World Champion, and Fitness Specialist Michael…
MorningLine: Presidential Politics
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by political science professor, Thomas Schwartz, to discuss the latest developments in Washington.…