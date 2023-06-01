Watch Now
2023 Rock 'n Jock Celebrity Softball

The celebrity softball game at First Horizon Park returns Monday, June 5th.
Casey Conway with CMS Nashville joins Steve Layman to encourage viewers to attend the Folds of Honor Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:04:47-04

Steve invites Casey Conway on to encourage viewers to attend the 2023 Rock 'n Jock Celebrity Softball Game presented by Folds of Honor.

