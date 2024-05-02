Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+SportsLine

Actions

An Evening with Chase McCabe: Preds, Titans, Wrestling

Chase McCabe, Athletic Director for 102.5 The Game, joins JB on this edition of SportsLine.
Chase McCabe, Athletic Director for 102.5 The Game, joins JB on this edition of SportsLine to talk Preds, Titans - and of course - pro wrestling.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:52:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chase McCabe, Athletic Director for 102.5 The Game, joins JB on this edition of SportsLine to cover the latest in various sports.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community