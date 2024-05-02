NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chase McCabe, Athletic Director for 102.5 The Game, joins JB on this edition of SportsLine to cover the latest in various sports.
An Evening with Chase McCabe: Preds, Titans, Wrestling
Chase McCabe, Athletic Director for 102.5 The Game, joins JB on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:52:01-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.