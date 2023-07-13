Watch Now
An Evening with Greg Pogue

Greg Pogue, upcoming inductee into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame, is our guest.
Greg Pogue joins Jon Burton to celebrate his recent induction into the Sportswriters Hall of Fame.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 13, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Greg Pogue joins Jon on this edition of SportsLine to celebrate his upcoming induction into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame and to share his career highlights.

