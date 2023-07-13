NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Greg Pogue joins Jon on this edition of SportsLine to celebrate his upcoming induction into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame and to share his career highlights.
An Evening with Greg Pogue
Greg Pogue, upcoming inductee into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame, is our guest.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 13:26:44-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.