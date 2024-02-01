NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jonathan Hutton, NC5 Titans Analyst and co-host of Outkick, joins Jon Burton on this edition of SportsLine to break down the Tennessee Titans' changes in leadership.
An Evening with Jonathan Hutton - Titans New Head Coach
Jonathan Hutton joins JB on SportsLine after the Titans leadership select Brian Callahan as the new head coach.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:23:36-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.