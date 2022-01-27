Watch
NewsChannel5 +SportsLine

Actions

Another evening with Jonathan Hutton from Outkick360

Jon and Jonathan close out the Titans' season
items.[0].videoTitle
Closing the Titans’ football season is tough. Jon Burton is once again joined by Jonathan Hutton, co-host of Outkick360, to reflect on the Titans’ season and close the season with their final thoughts on this episode of SportsLine.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 14:36:13-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Jon Burton is once again joined by Jonathan Hutton, co-host of Outkick360, to reflect on the Titans’ season and close the season with their final thoughts on this episode of SportsLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap