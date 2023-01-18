Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Ben Arthur - Fox Sports Reporter

Ben Arthur with Fox Sports joins Jon Burton and discusses the new GM joining the team next season.
Ran Carthon has been selected as the new GM for the Tennessee Titans. What changes will he make to the coaching staff? Ben Arthur with Fox Sports Shares his thoughts.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:06:27-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton and Ben Arthur of Fox Sports (@benyarthur) discuss how the new GM and unlikely possibility of Tom Brady becoming the new offensive coordinator for the Titans will affect the team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap