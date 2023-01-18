WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton and Ben Arthur of Fox Sports (@benyarthur) discuss how the new GM and unlikely possibility of Tom Brady becoming the new offensive coordinator for the Titans will affect the team.
Ben Arthur - Fox Sports Reporter
Ben Arthur with Fox Sports joins Jon Burton and discusses the new GM joining the team next season.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:06:27-05
