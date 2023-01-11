Watch Now
Changes in Titans' Coaching Staff

How will the departures of this season's Titans coaching staff affect the team's prospects next season?
The Tennessee Titans will have a new lineup of coaches next season. What does the team have in store? All this and more on this SportsLine.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 11, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — After the announcement that much of the Titans coaching staff will not return next season, Jon Burton and players predict how next season may play out.

