WTVF-NASHVILLE — Marcel Reed has officially signed as quarterback for the Aggies this coming fall. He and his father, Rod Reed, former TSU head football coach, talk to Jon as to why this was the best fit.
College Signing Day
Marcel Reed has signed with Texas A&M. He and his dad Rod Reed join Jon Burton on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:30:39-05
