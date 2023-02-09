Watch Now
Crazy Charlie Saunier - Renegades of Puck

What does "Crazy" Charlie Saunier with the Renegades of Puck podcast have to say about the Preds and more this season? Watch this edition of SportsLine to find out.
Crazy Charlie Saunier of Renegades of Puck joins Jon Burton on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 13:22:19-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Crazy Charlie Saunier discusses the Preds' performance this season with Jon Burton on SportsLine. Follow his podcast at renegadesofpuck.com.

