Davis Cup, and Predators Overview

8:55 PM, Feb 20, 2018

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Steve Layman breaks down the significance of the Davis Cup in Nashville, and gives an update on the predators game.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video