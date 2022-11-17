Watch Now
Guest: Teresa Walker

Jon Burton talks to Teresa Walker about the Titan's prospects and more.
Jon Burton and AP sports writer Teresa Walker predict the outcome for the Tennessee Titans this season.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 16:27:24-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton and AP Sports Writer Teresa Walker talk about the future of the Tennessee Titans.

