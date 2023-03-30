Watch Now
Interview with Jim Nantz

Steve had the privilege of sitting down with NFL Commentator Jim Nantz on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 30, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve interviews NFL commentator Jim Nantz regarding his career highlights and also had the chance to give us an in-studio play by play with MTSU coach Nick McDevitt.

