WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon, the new GM for the Titans, introduces himself to local reporters and his plans for the next season.
Introducing Ran Carthon
Ran Carthon leads a press conference and introduces himself to local reporters.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:31:28-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon, the new GM for the Titans, introduces himself to local reporters and his plans for the next season.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.