Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Introducing Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon leads a press conference and introduces himself to local reporters.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and Coach Mike Vrabel give new Titans GM Ran Carthon a warm welcome.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:31:28-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon, the new GM for the Titans, introduces himself to local reporters and his plans for the next season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap