Jon Robinson Termination

Jon Robinson's departure sparks phones calls on SportsLine.
Steve Layman talks with callers and Jon Hutton about the sudden departure of Jon Robinson, former GM for the Tennessee Titans.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 07, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman answers questions about Jon Robinson's termination as GM for the Tennessee Titans and why it happened so suddenly.

