Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Jonathan Hutton on New Titans Draft Picks

What does NC5 Sports Analyst Jonathan Hutton think of the new Titans draft picks?
NC5 Titans Analyst and Outkick co-host Jonathan Hutton joins JB for this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:14:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jonathan Hutton joins Jon Burton on this edition of SportsLine to discuss the new draft picks and their strengths, as well as what could be improved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great