Mike Leach Passing, Titans vs. Jaguars

Steve and callers address the recent passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Steve gives an update about Mike Leach's death as well as the Titans game against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:06:16-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman and callers theorize what the Titans can do to perform better as the main season comes to a close.

