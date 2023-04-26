WTVF-NASHVILLE — Norm Partin, a longtime advocate for the Nashville Speedway, joins Steve Layman on this edition of SportsLine to discuss all of its potential benefits.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
How could the proposed speedway benefit the city of Nashville?
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:32:04-04
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Norm Partin, a longtime advocate for the Nashville Speedway, joins Steve Layman on this edition of SportsLine to discuss all of its potential benefits.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.