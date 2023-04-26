Watch Now
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

How could the proposed speedway benefit the city of Nashville?
Norm Partin joins Steve to advocate for the development of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:32:04-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Norm Partin, a longtime advocate for the Nashville Speedway, joins Steve Layman on this edition of SportsLine to discuss all of its potential benefits.

