Nashville Kats Return

Gregg Jones, Greg Pogue, and former Titans Coach Jeff Fisher join this edition of SportsLine
Jeff Fisher and Gregg Jones join this edition of SportsLine to celebrate the return of the Nashville Kats.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Nov 02, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Management from the AFL Team, The Nashville Kats, join SportsLine to discuss how they have been strategizing the team's return and the importance of character in such a process.

