NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Katz have had a tremendous season and it isn't over yet! As they advance to the semifinal, head coach Dean Cokinos and QB Randy Hippeard share their thoughts on what's to come.
Nashville Katz Advance to AFL Semifinals
Head Coach Dean Cokinos and Quarterback Randy Hippeard are our guests.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 11, 2024
