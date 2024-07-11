Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+SportsLine

Actions

Nashville Katz Advance to AFL Semifinals

Head Coach Dean Cokinos and Quarterback Randy Hippeard are our guests.
Dean Cokinos and Randy Hippeard join the program to share the tremendous performance of the Nashville Katz this season.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Katz have had a tremendous season and it isn't over yet! As they advance to the semifinal, head coach Dean Cokinos and QB Randy Hippeard share their thoughts on what's to come.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community