Nashville Predators - Under New Management

Now that David Poile is retiring as GM for the Nashville Predators, what is incoming GM Barry Trotz's vision for the Preds down the road?
Steve shows us highlights from the Preds' Press Conference and we look at the season as a whole.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:42:53-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — We hear from David Poile, Barry Trotz, and Preds head coach Jonathan Hynes as they strategize the vision of the Nashville Predators going forward after Poile's exit as General Manager.

