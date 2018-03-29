Odell Beckham Jr- to the TItans

5:05 PM, Mar 29, 2018

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

The NY Giants are currently considering trade options for Odell Beckham Jr. Do the TItans want him? Jon Burton breaks it down.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video