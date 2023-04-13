Watch Now
Predators out of NHL Playoffs

How can the Preds rethink their strategy to make the playoffs next season?
The Preds have failed to make it to the NHL playoffs for the first time in nine years. Jon Burton has that and sound from Jeffery Simmons on tonight's SportsLine.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 13, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon shows us interview segments with coaches and players from the Nashville Predators, as well as Jeffery Simmons' press conference after signing a 4-year multimillion dollar contract.

