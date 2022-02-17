Watch
Predators prepare for stadium series game vs. Lightning

Wrestling and hockey fans collide!
Wrestling and hockey fans collide! Jon Burton is joined by “Crazy Charlie” Saunier from “Renegades of Puck” and Eric Young from IMPACT wrestling to discuss the stadium series and their event Homebase Freakout on this episode of SportsLine.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 17, 2022
