WTVF-NASHVILLE —Wrestling and hockey fans collide! Jon Burton is joined by “Crazy Charlie” Saunier from “Renegades of Puck” and Eric Young from IMPACT wrestling to discuss the stadium series and their event Homebase Freakout on this episode of SportsLine.
Predators prepare for stadium series game vs. Lightning
Wrestling and hockey fans collide!
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 14:12:43-05
