Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Preds and Titans Next Season

How will the Preds and Titans do next season? We also hear from the Vanderbilt Bowling Team after their victory in Vegas at the NCAA Championship.
Steve shows us clips from interviews detailing the prospects for the Preds and Titans this upcoming season.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 13:42:56-04

WTVF - NASHVILLE — We have guest interviews hypothesizing about next season for the Preds and Titans, and an interview with team members and an assistant coach from Vanderbilt Bowling - who took home gold in Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap